Karuk Tribe Supports Rosenworcel’s 5G Plan

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2024 - A California Native American Tribe is supporting a federal plan to bring advanced mobile broadband service to unserved tribal communities.

The Karuk Tribe, with a population of more than 3,500 people in California’s Siskiyou and Humboldt Counties, saw the plan as an opportunity to advance its emergency and civil services.

The tribe noted that, due to tough geography and sparse populations, tribal lands are some of the least connected in the United States.

“It is crucial that reliable mobile access be available to enable information flow during these events, especially during an evacuation. Once you leave your home, without mobile service, no further updates about road closures or changes in status can be received.” Karuk Tribe Chairman Russell Attebery said in an Oct. 17 letter to the Federal Communications Commission.

The Karuk would receive service under FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel’s $9 billion 5G fund, which is designed to bring broadband service to hard-to-reach rural communities.

The Karuk noted that they need wireless access for emergency services.

“Many dangerous automobile accidents occur along our region’s curving rural roads and highways, and sometimes victims perish due to being unable to call for help,” Attebery said.