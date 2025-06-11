Kauai Becomes Fully Fiber Enabled

June 11, 2025 – Kauai is now the third Hawaiian island to be fully fiber enabled, Hawaiian Telcom said Tuesday. This furthers the state’s goal of becoming the first fully fiber state by the end of 2026.

Hawaiian Telcom announced its plan in January in partnership with state and federal governments. The $1.7 billion investment aims to connect every Hawaiian, improving the lives of rural community members and “leveling the playing field,” according to Hawaiian Telcom President Su Shin.

“We’re on a mission. It‘s thrilling to be in this race, but our team is driven by the fact that we are helping to transform the lives of Hawaii families. Every mile of fiber we deploy means more possibilities for everyone in Hawaii,” said Jason Thune, Hawaiian Telcom’s vice president of fiber strategy and deployment.

With Kauai, Lanai and Molokai fully fiber enabled (about 65% of the state, according to Thune), the internet service provider says they are “showing remarkable progress” to make good on their promise.

They maintain their 2026 timeline, saying Maui will be fully fiber enabled by the end of this year, and the islands of Hawaii and Oahu will be completely connected by the end of 2026.