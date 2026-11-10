KeyBanc: Starlink Faces Higher Churn Despite Subscriber Growth

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2026 — Starlink app downloads increased in October, but rising customer churn and declining average revenue per user could signal challenges for the satellite broadband provider, according to a new KeyBanc Capital Markets analysis.

Starlink app downloads increased 5 percent month over month to approximately 1.16 million in October, up 55 percent year over year. U.S. downloads reached approximately 389,000, an all-time high, while international downloads totaled about 775,000, according to a research note from KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts Brandon Nispel and Michael Leshock.

However, monthly active users remained nearly flat compared with Sept.. U.S. monthly active users declined 5 percent, while international users increased 4 percent. KeyBanc analysts said the combination of higher downloads and relatively flat active users could indicate that new customer additions are being offset by increased churn.

The analysts estimated Starlink's customer churn at approximately 55 percent on an annualized basis, implying monthly churn of more than 4 percent. KeyBanc described the rate as unusually high compared with traditional broadband providers , which typically experience monthly churn of 1 percent to 2 percent.

Starlink's estimated monthly average revenue per user declined 13 percent year over year to approximately $113 in Oct., compared with $114 in Sept., according to KeyBanc.

KeyBanc expects Starlink to add approximately 2.4 million net subscribers in the fourth quarter, up from 1.6 million in the third quarter and in line with analyst consensus. However, the firm said Oct.’s indicators do not show clear evidence of an acceleration in underlying subscriber growth.

The analysts also said Starlink has not yet had a measurable impact on traditional broadband subscriber trends . They believe many Starlink customers are migrating from existing satellite providers or DSL connections, while others use the service temporarily or as a secondary connection.

Future growth could depend on Starlink's ability to increase network capacity through the deployment of its next-generation V3 satellites, according to KeyBanc . The firm said delays in expanding satellite capacity could give terrestrial broadband providers more time to compete for customers.

Google search interest in Starlink increased modestly in Oct., rising to 87 from 82 in Sept. on a relative search interest scale where 100 represents peak interest.