Policyband

SpaceX Deploys Powerful V3 Satellites Aimed at Low-Density ISPs Globally

“It really was a spectacular milestone in a lot of ways,” Craig Moffett, Senior Research Analyst at MoffettNathanson, told CNBC

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

8 min read
SpaceX Deploys Powerful V3 Satellites Aimed at Low-Density ISPs Globally
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