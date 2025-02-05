Kids Off Social Media Act Divides Lawmakers on Senate Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2025 – A bill to bar children under 13 from accessing social media sparked the most controversy at a Senate Commerce Committee markup session on Wednesday.

The Kids Off Social Media Act, reintroduced last week by Committee Chair Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was the most contentious of the four telecom-related bills advanced during Wednesday’s markup , although the measure advanced to the Senate floor.

Although Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., didn’t directly oppose KOSMA, he challenged lawmakers to do more for children beyond limiting their access to social media.

"I support options to protect our nation's kids and teens from the harm of social media, but this committee and Congress must go further to protect our nation's youth," Luján said. "Today's actions will pale in comparison to the current dismantling of institutions and programs that are critical to the health and future of our nation's children."

Still, Cruz defended his bill as a necessary measure to protect children from online harm, arguing that big technology companies fail to enforce these restrictions barring non-teenagers from social media.

The bill “codifies what big tech companies already claim they do — keep children under 13 off social media,” Cruz said. It also “removes social media distractions from school… and prohibits algorithmic booster to kids under 16, preventing Big Tech from pushing harmful content that does so much damage to our children,” Cruz said.

Other tech and telecom bills advance with bipartisan support

While KOSMA drew the most discussion, the committee also approved three other telecom-related bills with little to no discussion:

S.B. 315 – AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act : Introduced by Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Cruz, this bill would require automakers to include AM radio in all new vehicles, citing its role in emergency communications. Rep. John Curtis, Utah, voted no on this measure. S.B. 257 – Promoting Resilient Supply Chains Act of 2025 : Introduced by Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., this bill would establish a government-wide working group to monitor and strengthen U.S. supply chains for critical industries and emerging technologies. S.B. 98 – Rural Broadband Protection Act : Introduced by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., this bill would require the Federal Communications Commission to more thoroughly vet applicants seeking money from the Universal Service Fund’s High-Cost program to ensure funding goes to companies with a proven track record of broadband deployment in underserved communities.

Of the 17 total bills advanced by the committee on Wednesday, many had been considered in previous sessions. "12 of these bills had already advanced in the last Congress, and five of them had passed the Senate," said Cantwell, emphasizing the bipartisan nature of the legislation.

Luján’s warnings

Luján warned that federal support for education and broadband access was under threat, and urged lawmakers to protect broadband programs that provide internet access for students.

"If Congress truly cares about our kids, then every single member — not just of this committee, but of the Senate and the House — should be up in arms regarding reports that this administration will soon weaken or even eliminate the United States Department of Education," he said.

“And, if Congress is serious about protecting kids, we should protect, not threaten, programs like the Wi-Fi hot spots initiative and programs under the E-Rate program that ensure kids have the connectivity they need to be connected at home,” Luján said.

“The mental health crisis for our children and teens is serious,” Luján said, turning to Cruz. “I certainly hope and I pray, Mr. Chairman, that this is an area where we can truly find common ground and compromise.”