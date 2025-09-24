Kimmel Returns After Four-Day ABC Exile, Says Charlie Kirk’s Murder Not ‘Funny’

💡 ▪️Carr: Dems are the Censors▪️Nexstar: No Kimmel▪️DIRECTV: Big TV Groups Raise Fees the Most▪️Analyst: SpaceX Mobile Not a Threat▪️Price to FCC: Adopt NextGen Hard Date▪️Groups Call for Higher EPFD

Jimmy: Disney’s ABC allowed Jimmy Kimmel Live! to return last night, with host Jimmy Kimmel, in hot water for days, sounding contrite in parts during a 17-minute monologue while leaving space to attack President Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr for allegedly attempting to ruin his career. Sinclair and Nexstar Media Group did not lift their embargo on Kimmel’s show on dozens of ABC stations reaching more than 22% of TV households across the country. Here are some key excerpts addressing Kimmel’s Sept. 15 insinuation that Charlie Kirk’s killer was a MAGA Trump supporter:

“I do want to make something clear because it's important to me as a human. And that is you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don't think there's anything funny about it.”

“Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual.” (More after paywall.)

Jimmy Kimmel during last night’s monologue,