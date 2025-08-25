Kinetic Offers $10,000 Rewards to Catch Copper Thieves

WASHINGTON, August 25, 2025 – Local internet provider Kinetic announced Friday that it is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those linked to the recent theft of its copper and fiber infrastructure in North Carolina communities.

A branch of Windstream Communications, Kinetic builds and provides high-speed fiber internet, home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services to approximately 1.7 million households in 1,400 markets across 18 states. Kinetic provides fiber internet to 55 counties in North Carolina, a few of which have experienced disruptions due to infrastructure theft and vandalism.

The most recent cases occurred in Moore County, Richmond County and Forsyth County, where thieves cut copper and fiber optic cables and stole critical infrastructure, interfering with residents’ ability to call 911 and access essential services.

According to the announcement , more than 50 customers in Moore County were impacted by multiple incidents since August 10, often occurring around the same time technicians were repairing previous damages. In areas near Pinebluff, the largest town in the county, some customers have been left without service up to five times in as many weeks as a result of copper thefts.

“This is not a victimless crime. Carolinians rely on connectivity for their safety, and we take these damages and thefts very seriously,” said Stacy Hale, president of Kinetic’s Southeast Operations.

In Richmond County, authorities recently caught two thieves who were in the middle of stealing copper cable.

“If someone is caught stealing, or vandalizing our infrastructure, we will work with local prosecutors and ask for the strongest punishments, as this is a direct attack against public safety and well-being in the area,” said Hale. “But while we are taking aggressive action, our best line of defense remains the local community staying vigilant so that fewer people are impacted by these crimes.”