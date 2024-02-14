Largest-Ever Net Inclusion Conference Opened in Philadelphia

Photo of the Net Inclusion event in Philadelphia on Wednesday by Drew Clark

In the city of brotherly love, the annual event builds on the theme 'I love digital equity.'

PHILADELPHIA, February 14, 2024 — The National Digital Inclusion Alliance opened its largest Net Inclusion conference yet in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

More than 1,600 organizations doing digital inclusion work and advocacy in 50 states, the District of Columbia and six territories are present at the event. According to NDIA, digital inclusion supports access to affordable, high-speed internet, appropriate devices, digital skills training, and technical support.

“This is a critical time for digital inclusion. While we’ve made huge strides in closing the digital divide; we’ll likely soon lose the Affordable Connectivity Program this spring if Congress doesn’t act. For many households facing the end of this federal benefit, support from NDIA’s affiliate community is crucial,” said Angela Siefer, NDIA executive director and leading expert on the digital divide.

In 2022, Net Inclusion hit a record of 330 attendees, and last year, the digital inclusion conference grew to 800. This year, NDIA expects a record-breaking 1,200 attendees, showing the immense growth of the digital inclusion field and movement along with trust in NDIA as a leader in the space.