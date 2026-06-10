Congress

Latta-Backed Bills Would Speed Nuclear Reactor Construction

Lawmakers look to nuclear energy to power data centers sought by AI companies.

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Latta-Backed Bills Would Speed Nuclear Reactor Construction
Photo of Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio) giving opening remarks at a June 9 hearing on nuclear licensing reform.

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 — Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, is pushing a slate of nuclear licensing bills he says will speed reactor construction without weakening safety rules.

At a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing Tuesday, Latta argued the six proposals would modernize reviews and clear bottlenecks that slow new nuclear projects. 

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Congress permitting reform Bob Latta Data Center Energy and Commerce Committee Nuclear Regulatory Commission Kathy Castor Frank Pallone Brett Guthrie Nuclear Energy Institute Maria Korsnick Jeremy Harrell Jeffrey Merrifield Kathryn Hall U.S. Nuclear Industry Council ClearPath (think tank)

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