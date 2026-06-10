Latta-Backed Bills Would Speed Nuclear Reactor Construction
Lawmakers look to nuclear energy to power data centers sought by AI companies.
Lincoln Patience
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, June 10, 2026 — Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, is pushing a slate of nuclear licensing bills he says will speed reactor construction without weakening safety rules.
At a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing Tuesday, Latta argued the six proposals would modernize reviews and clear bottlenecks that slow new nuclear projects.
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