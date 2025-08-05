Law Enforcement Calls on NTIA to Protect FirstNet Authority

WASHINGTON, August 5, 2025 – The police are good at making arrests – but who knew flattery was also in their repertoire?

Just two weeks after her confirmation as Administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, Arielle Roth already finds her desk flooded with demands.

For instance, Patrick Yoes, National President of the Fraternal Order of Police, sent an appeal urging Roth to protect the First Responder Network Authority, the independent agency which oversees First Net.

“We look forward to working with you − especially on the urgent need for Congress to reauthorize the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet),” Yoes wrote in a letter dated August 1.

Begun in the aftermath of the Sept.11 tragedy , FirstNet was established to equip the nation’s first responders with fast, reliable communication systems. Since then, the broadband network has been a lifeline during countless public safety incidents. The FOP represents more than 377,000 officers across the country.

However, the authority that governs the network – FirstNet Authority – is set to expire in 2027 , and its future depends on Congress.

The wireless network itself is not at risk of expiration, as it is maintained by AT&T under an operating contract that runs through 2042. But the FirstNet Authority, the independent agency overseeing that network, does require reauthorization to continue its oversight.

In its letter, the FOP highlighted the crucial role FirstNet plays in ensuring reliable communications for law enforcement and emergency personnel.

“We would encourage you to maintain the current configuration of the FirstNet Authority Board, which is the lynchpin of FirstNet’s integrity and transparency,” Yoes said.