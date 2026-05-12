Lawmaker Calls for Approved Energy Projects To Move Forward

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 – Energy projects that already secured permits and investment commitments should be allowed to move forward as the United States faces rising electricity demand and mounting pressure on the electric grid, Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., said Tuesday.

“What can you do to end the sabotage on energy projects that had capital investment and were permitted and were ready to come on the grid?” Castor said during a fireside chat at a United States Energy Association event in Washington.

Castor, ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, said lawmakers must focus on transmission expansion, grid modernization, and energy efficiency as electricity demand accelerates.