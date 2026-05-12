Energy

Lawmaker Calls for Approved Energy Projects To Move Forward

Approved energy projects are getting tied up in litigation as power demand surges, the Florida Democrat warned.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

2 min read
Lawmaker Calls for Approved Energy Projects To Move Forward
Photo of Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., Tuesday at a United States Energy Association event in Washington.

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 – Energy projects that already secured permits and investment commitments should be allowed to move forward as the United States faces rising electricity demand and mounting pressure on the electric grid, Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., said Tuesday.

“What can you do to end the sabotage on energy projects that had capital investment and were permitted and were ready to come on the grid?” Castor said during a fireside chat at a United States Energy Association event in Washington.

Castor, ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, said lawmakers must focus on transmission expansion, grid modernization, and energy efficiency as electricity demand accelerates.

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