Lawmaker Calls for Approved Energy Projects To Move Forward
Approved energy projects are getting tied up in litigation as power demand surges, the Florida Democrat warned.
Approved energy projects are getting tied up in litigation as power demand surges, the Florida Democrat warned.
Regulators have approved a range of proposals designed to speed generation interconnections and large-load connections.
The new law requires the FCC to establish a vetting process for USF applicants.
Guthrie criticized proposals to pause or limit data center development over power concerns.
The satellites have the potential for a big payoff and quality internet for users.