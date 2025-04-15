Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Crack Down on Broadband Theft and Vandalism
The bill would amend federal criminal law to explicitly include broadband facilities under protections for communications infrastructure
The bill would amend federal criminal law to explicitly include broadband facilities under protections for communications infrastructure
The group warned that prescriptive rules would risk undermining broadband deployment
The nominee to head the NTIA said she would consult with stakeholders if a per-location spending cap came up.
Proposal weighs feasibility of creating an independent commission, executive agency, or standards body.
The trial could force the tech giant to break off Instagram and WhatsApp, startups Meta bought more than a decade ago.