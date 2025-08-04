Sign in Subscribe
Funding

Lawmakers Open Comment Portal on Future of Universal Service Fund

Working group sought input on the effectiveness of USF programs, proposed reforms

Jennifer Michel

Jennifer Michel

2 min read
Lawmakers Open Comment Portal on Future of Universal Service Fund
Photo of Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., speaking in the U.S. Capitol in March 2023, by Alex Brandon/AP.

WASHINGTON, August 4, 2025 – Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., announced Friday the launch of a public comment portal to gather input on potential reforms to the Federal Communications Commission’s Universal Service Fund.

The portal, now live on Fischer’s website, was part of a bipartisan, bicameral initiative led by Fischer and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., chair and ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Telecommunications and Media. The newly reorganized Universal Service Fund Working Group was collecting public input on how to improve the fund’s transparency, accountability, cost-effectiveness, and overall impact.

The request for comment asks the public to weigh in on how they feel program performance and progress should be measured; what reforms would reduce waste, fraud, and abuse in each of the four USF programs; and any other suggestions they may have.

CTA Image

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

There's a whole community behind your FREE membership...

The USF Working Group serves as a bipartisan forum to guide reforms to the USF, ensuring that connectivity reaches Americans in every community across the nation.

Luján and Fischer were joined by Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Jerry Moran, R-Kan., Gary Peters, D-Mich., Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and Jackie Rosen, D-N.V., as well as Representatives Richard Hudson, R-N.C., and Doris Matsui, D-Calif., in the House. 

The USF currently consists of the High-Cost Program, which provides subsidies for affordable phone and internet services in rural areas; the Lifeline Program for discounted service to low-income households; the E-rate Program to connect schools and libraries; and the Rural Health Care Program, which supports telecommunications and broadband services for healthcare providers in rural areas. 

“With our comment portal now open, I look forward to reviewing feedback with the goal of closing the digital divide for unserved and underserved communities across America,” Fischer said.

Comments must be submitted by Monday, September 15, 2025.

Post tagged in
Funding FCC Universal Service Fund Deb Fischer Ben Ray Luján Congress

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

New York Reaches Deal with Securus to End Prison Phone Fees FCC ACLU Hosts Summit on Potential Pitfalls, Promises of AI Broadband's Impact States Face LEO Dilemma as BEAD Program Revamps BEAD States Face LEO Dilemma as BEAD Program Revamps NTIA FCC to Narrow Environmental and Historic Reviews of Wireless Build Infrastructure Sens. Fischer, Cortez Mastro Introduce MAP for Broadband Funding Act Broadband Mapping and Data