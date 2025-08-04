Lawmakers Open Comment Portal on Future of Universal Service Fund

WASHINGTON, August 4, 2025 – Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., announced Friday the launch of a public comment portal to gather input on potential reforms to the Federal Communications Commission’s Universal Service Fund.

The portal, now live on Fischer’s website, was part of a bipartisan, bicameral initiative led by Fischer and Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., chair and ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Telecommunications and Media. The newly reorganized Universal Service Fund Working Group was collecting public input on how to improve the fund’s transparency, accountability, cost-effectiveness, and overall impact.

The request for comment asks the public to weigh in on how they feel program performance and progress should be measured; what reforms would reduce waste, fraud, and abuse in each of the four USF programs; and any other suggestions they may have.

The USF Working Group serves as a bipartisan forum to guide reforms to the USF, ensuring that connectivity reaches Americans in every community across the nation.

Luján and Fischer were joined by Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Jerry Moran, R-Kan., Gary Peters, D-Mich., Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and Jackie Rosen, D-N.V., as well as Representatives Richard Hudson, R-N.C., and Doris Matsui, D-Calif., in the House.

The USF currently consists of the High-Cost Program, which provides subsidies for affordable phone and internet services in rural areas; the Lifeline Program for discounted service to low-income households; the E-rate Program to connect schools and libraries; and the Rural Health Care Program, which supports telecommunications and broadband services for healthcare providers in rural areas.

“With our comment portal now open, I look forward to reviewing feedback with the goal of closing the digital divide for unserved and underserved communities across America,” Fischer said.

Comments must be submitted by Monday, September 15, 2025.