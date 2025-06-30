Liberty Broadband Sets Timeline for GCI Liberty Spin-Off

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2025 — Liberty Broadband is separating from its subsidiary GCI Liberty in Alaska, which is set to become its own independent, publicly traded company.

On June 20, 2025, Liberty Broadband’s Board of Directors established the timeline for the GCI Liberty spinoff . First, it set a record date of 5:00 pm ET on June 30, 2025 — the date by which an entity must own Liberty Broadband stock to receive shares of GCI Liberty. Second, it announced the delivery date, or the day that the GCI Liberty shares will actually be sent to shareholders, as July 14, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET.

Trading of all GCI Liberty stock will begin on July 15, 2025. Although there is not currently a trading market for GCI Group common stock, Liberty Broadband believes a temporary “when-issued” market will develop around the time of the June 30 record date, and that regular trading of GCI Liberty stock will begin after the spin-off is completed.

FROM SPEEDING BEAD SUMMIT

Panel 1: How Are States Thinking About Reasonable Costs Now?

Panel 2: Finding the State Versus Federal Balance in BEAD

Panel 3: Reacting to the New BEAD NOFO Guidance

Panel 4: Building, Maintaining and Adopting Digital Workforce Skills All Videos from Speeding BEAD Summit

GCI co-founder Ron Duncan will serve as President and CEO of GCI Liberty and cable veteran John Malone as Board Chairman. GCI ended the first quarter with 155,800 broadband and 202,300 wireless subscribers. GCI has its own mobile network.