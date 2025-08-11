Local Governments Challenge FCC’s Use of Direct Final Rule

WASHINGTON, August 11, 2025 – A coalition of cities and counties has urged the Federal Communications Commission to scrap its new fast-tracked rule repeal process, arguing that it shortchanges the public’s right to comment and improperly delegates key decisions to FCC staff.

In comments filed with the FCC Wednesday, local governments – from Boston, Massachusetts; to Los Angeles County, California; to the District of Columbia – challenged the FCC’s new “Direct Final Rule” process adopted in July . Now being used on a monthly basis, the DFR allows the FCC to repeal rules deemed to be “outdated” without the 30-day comment period normally required by the Administrative Procedures Act.

“Without a minimum 30-day comment period, the public will not have enough time to review the proposed changes,” the local governments wrote. Furthermore, “the procedure adopted by the Commission makes it almost inevitable that the FCC will adopt rule changes outside of any APA exceptions.”