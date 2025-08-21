Louisville Mayor Signs Law Issuing New Penalties for Copper Wire Theft

WASHINGTON, August 21, 2025 – As part of a larger effort to crack down on theft, Louisville Major Craig Greenberg signed an ordinance into law Tuesday issuing new penalties for stealing copper wires from public utilities.

“We’re trying to protect the entire community from thieves and that includes the businesses who unknowingly buy stolen metal,” said Greenberg, speaking at the ordinance signing.

The ordinance makes possession of infrastructure wire in Kentucky’s largest city a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500 or as much as a year in jail. It also allows police to better identify people who sell stolen copper wire by placing new regulations on scrap metal recyclers.

The law establishes that licensed scrap metal recyclers must take photos of those selling them copper wires, with additional requirements for photos of the sellers’ drivers license and vehicle. Licensed recyclers will only be able to pay people for copper wires via a check sent to their home and police are allowed access to these records at any time to aid in investigations of theft.

“This activity, you know, this has been something we've been struggling with in urban areas as well as rural areas for months and months and months. And, it impacts 911 centers, schools, hospitals, ambulance services, you know, cities, counties, urban, rural,” Republican State Sen. Brandon Storm told Spectrum 1 News.

Not only have copper wire thieves in Louisville hit utility lines used for phone and internet service, but street lights along interstate roads, creating a major public safety hazard by leaving portions of I-65 and the Watterson Expressway dark.

According to the New York Times , the issue of copper wire theft is not isolated to Louisville: nationwide, cities and counties have experienced similar problems in recent years due to the “combination of the economic ills and social malaise lingering since the pandemic and soaring demand for metals.”

Last year, Louisville created a Critical Infrastructure Task Force to address the rising incidences of copper wire theft. The task force was designed to coordinate efforts to identify and prosecute people stealing copper wire lines.

Earlier this month , Louisville police arrested and charged seven people who had been reported selling suspicious burnt wire that was similar to the wire used by AT&T and other service providers.

Carlos Sanchez, AT&T Kentucky president, explained that the company cannot adequately serve its customers if its lines are stolen or damaged. “These are community clinics, police stations, 911 centers, businesses and residents who get disconnected,” said Sanchez.

However, he noted Tuesday that Louisville’s recent crackdown has resulted in a decline in theft from its lines.

AT&T, KYTC and Charter Communications – all members of Louisville’s task force – are offering a combined reward of $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of copper wire thieves.