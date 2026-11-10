Luján Wants Carr Testifying ‘Once a Month’ Under Dem Congress

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2026 – A Senate Democrat said Tuesday he wanted aggressive oversight of the Federal Communications Commission once Congress changes hands in January 2027.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., the top Democrat on the subcommittee that oversees the FCC, said he intended to bring FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in for hearings “once a month, if not more.”

“I don’t think Chairman Carr is going to be around more than another three or four months,” he said during a hearing. “If you’re listening now, know you’re going to be in this body once a month, if not more, and in the House of Representatives as well.”

Democratic lawmakers have been critical of Carr since President Donald Trump tapped him to take over the FCC last year. They’ve taken issue with his investigations into broadcasters, which they see as an effort to quash negative coverage of the president, and his approval of media mergers, among other things.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, the top Democrat on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, has threatened to issue subpoenas if the agency didn’t produce records he’s been seeking since March 2025.

“Failure to voluntarily produce the requested records and information by January 4, 2027, will leave the Subcommittee with no choice but to consider alternative measures to obtain compliance,” he wrote in a letter to Carr last week.

Luján also alluded Tuesday to “subpoena authorities that you have to respond to.” He spoke during a confirmation hearing for Danielle Thumann Severs, Trump’s nominee to fill a vacant seat at the agency. She was previously a top advisor to Carr.

Asked before the midterms if he was worried about subpoenas or additional oversight, Carr said he wasn’t going to change his agenda at the agency.

“There’s no concerns on my end at all,” he said. “We are right now obviously continuing to do our planning for 2027 and 2028 on the policy side, and it’s going to be a packed agenda. It’s full steam ahead.”

Luján has chaired the Senate Commerce Committee’s telecom subcommittee in the past, but told reporters Tuesday he wasn’t sure he would lead the subcommittee in the next Congress.

Asked about Luján's comments, an FCC spokesperson said the following in an email:

“Danielle demonstrated today why President Trump nominated her. She is an exceptionally talented and well qualified nominee. Over the next two years, under Chairman Carr’s leadership, the FCC will continue to deliver great results for the American people.”

A group of broadband trade associations joined a Tuesday letter supporting Thumann's nomination. They included NATE, NCTA, ACA Connects, NTCA, INCOMPAS, and others.

Republicans will have until Democrats take control of Congress on Jan. 3, 2027 to get Thumann confirmed.

All GOP FCC?

If Thumann is confirmed, she’ll give Republicans a 3-1 majority at the FCC. FCC nominations are usually put forward in pairs, but Thumann and FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty have both advanced without a corresponding Democrat.

Democratic lawmakers were not pleased with that Tuesday, partly because the FCC needs three members to vote on new rules and proposals, and a third Republican could make it likely that Trump would fire the remaining Democrat.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said he opposed Thumann’s nomination for that reason, and Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., said he had “deep concerns” about it. Senate Democrats had opposed Trusty’s nomination over the same issue.

Civil rights groups and House Democrats had unsuccessfully urged Senate Republicans to pair Thumann with a renomination of FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez. Her term is technically expired, but she can remain in her seat through 2027, unless a replacement is named or Trump attempts to fire her.

E-Rate

Thumann was questioned by Democrats repeatedly about the FCC’s E-Rate program.

The agency is reviewing the program, which provides discounts on broadband subscriptions and networking equipment to schools and libraries. In an inquiry on the program, the agency asked whether the fund should be sunset or limited to rural areas given the expanded broadband competition since it was set up in 1996.

That’s made E-Rate participants quite nervous, and organizations representing them have been mobilizing support for the program.

Asked whether she thought the FCC had the authority to axe E-Rate, Thumann said she thought the Communications Act required the FCC to have some kind of program supporting communications services for schools and libraries.

The law “explicitly requires the FCC to have a discount mechanism in place to ensure that these services are available at comparable costs to schools and libraries,” she said.

Markey, who helped create the law, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said they both thought the FCC didn't have the ability to end E-Rate on its own.

Thumann said the question about limiting E-Rate to rural areas was one of hundreds in the item, and that it was really aimed at giving more support to rural areas rather than ending support in urban areas..

“I think the intent of the question was to better understand whether or not pricing in rural areas warranted a higher discount than in urban areas due to the presence of more competitors in an urban market,” she said.

Asked about Carr’s review of ABC’s broadcast licenses and comments he made about Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show, Thumann said she didn’t advise Carr on media issues.

Thumann declined to give an example of an instance in which she disagreed with something Carr did as chair.

Update: This story was updated to add a comment from the FCC.