Ending E-Rate Would Reduce U.S. Real GDP by $4.2 Billion, Says Advocate
SHLB and other E-Rate supporters commissioned a new report from the Brattle Group
SHLB and other E-Rate supporters commissioned a new report from the Brattle Group
AI companies could help reshape how broadband subsidies are funded.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Rural Electrification Administration by executive order on May 11, 1935. Congress made the agency permanent in 1936
At long last, fiber-to-the-home connectivity is coming to Cape Cod.
Analysts say buried routes will generate about 1.4 million 811 tickets, triggering roughly 8.1 million facility locates, most of them for service drops