Funding

Ending E-Rate Would Reduce U.S. Real GDP by $4.2 Billion, Says Advocate

SHLB and other E-Rate supporters commissioned a new report from the Brattle Group

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Ending E-Rate Would Reduce U.S. Real GDP by $4.2 Billion, Says Advocate
Photo of SHLB Executive Director Joey Wender at the group's AnchnorNETS conference in Washington Thursday

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2026 – Sunsetting a broadband subsidy for schools and libraries would hurt the U.S economy, according to a new study commissioned by the program’s participants.

Axing the E-Rate program entirely would reduce the country’s real gross domestic product by $4.2 billion, the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition study said. 

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Funding Joey Wender E-Rate SHLB FCC Brattle Group AnchorNETS Mike O'Rielly

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