Senate Commerce Committee Advances Thumann FCC Nomination With Democrats Absent
Republicans moved forward with the nomination despite Democrats' demands for a bipartisan pairing of FCC nominees before the committee vote
Republicans moved forward with the nomination despite Democrats' demands for a bipartisan pairing of FCC nominees before the committee vote
Matsui signals a tougher oversight approach toward the FCC under Democratic House leadership
‘We look forward to reporting [Danielle] out [today] and suggest Senate Democrats weigh in with the White House on nominating Democrats to the unfilled spot,’ a Cruz spokesman said
The state alleges that OpenAI knowingly developing advanced AI models without necessary safeguards
RDOF accelerated broadband deployment, rather than bringing service to areas that would have remained unserved