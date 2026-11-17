WASHINGTON Nov. 17, 2026 — A new study finds that roughly 70 percent of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) subsidies examined went toward broadband deployment that would have happened without federal support.

The study, released Tuesday by the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Economic Public Policy Studies, raises the question about how effectively the government is spending money to close the digital divide.

The report examined areas that lost RDOF funding after the Federal Communications Commission rejected major winning bidders SpaceX and LTD Broadband.

Phoenix Center Chief Economist George Ford compared broadband availability in those areas with locations that received subsidies. Using availability data through December 2025, Ford estimated that only about 30 percent of deployment in the funded areas was attributable to the subsidies. The remaining 70 percent would have happened anyway.

The findings come as states continue working through BEAD implementation and identifying locations eligible for federal support, with some states still facing challenges moving infrastructure funding forward.

Of the $680 million examined, approximately $480 million went toward accelerating deployment that otherwise would have occurred, according to the study. The subsidies moved deployment forward by an average of about 10 months, at an estimated cost of $172 per location per month. Funded areas reached 68 percent broadband availability by December 2025, compared with 48 percent in areas that did not receive the funding.

The findings echo an October study by the Technology Policy Institute , which examined six federal and state broadband subsidy programs between 2018 and 2025. In Already Being Built: What Rural Broadband Subsidies Paid For, 2018 to 2025, TPI President Scott Wallsten found that subsidies generally paid for service that was already on its way, rather than creating entirely new deployment.

For RDOF specifically , Wallsten estimated that subsidies caused about 34 percent of the increase in broadband availability, meaning roughly two-thirds of the gains would have occurred without the funding. The report also found that RDOF accelerated service by an average of 0.32 years, or about four months, per funded location.

Federal officials have also faced questions about whether proposed broadband projects are targeting locations that actually need subsidies. In March, NTIA rejected nearly $4 million in proposed BEAD funding for Washington, D.C., after determining that locations were already served or otherwise ineligible.

Both studies raise questions about whether federal broadband programs adequately distinguish between areas that need subsidies to attract investment and those where private providers are already likely to build.

The issue is particularly relevant as the federal government moves forward with the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, which is intended to extend high-speed internet to unserved and underserved communities.