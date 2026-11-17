WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2026 – Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., accused a Republican Federal Communications Commission nominee of misleading lawmakers during her confirmation hearing.

He called again for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, not to advance Danielle Thumann Severs’ nomination out of the Senate Commerce Committee tomorrow as planned.

“It appears that Ms. Thumann misled the Committee and offered false testimony, seriously calling into question her judgment and character and impeding the Committee’s work in determining whether she should be seated on the Commission,” Luján wrote in a letter to Cruz Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier on Tuesday, every Democratic lawmaker on the committee, including Luján, asked Cruz to pull Thumann’s nomination because she wasn’t paired with a Democrat.

Cruz’s office said he was unfazed by that letter, but did not respond to requests for comment on Luján’s allegation.

Luján said his office obtained FCC documents via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that showed Thumann had worked on the agency’s review of the Skydance-Paramount merger, despite her testifying that she had not worked on media-related issues.

He said the records showed Thumann, formerly a top advisor to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, was tasked with reviewing Skydance's anti-diversity commitments after CEO David Ellison met with Carr

The FCC said Thumann had not been dishonest. An agency spokesperson said in an email that her testimony and responses to lawmakers’ questions for the record were accurate.

“The letter mischaracterizes the situation and facts entirely,” an agency spokesperson said in response to a request for comment on Luján’s allegations. “As Danielle’s QFR responses and FOIA at hand make clear, Danielle was not in the ex-parte and never engaged once with the outside parties. Her testimony and QFR responses were truthful, including and specifically referencing working on cross cutting matters like unlawful discrimination.”

Luján said Thumann’s QFR responses “seemingly contradict her testimony at the hearing and other evidence contained” in the FCC’s FOIA response.

During the hearing, Luján and others asked about Thumann’s involvement in Carr's approval of media mergers like Skydance-Paramount, something Democrats have taken issue with.

She responded: “I have not worked with the chairman on any media-related issues.”

Cruz has criticized Carr’s media policies, including comments he made about late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that Cruz characterized as threats over protected speech.

Luján said the FOIA records showed Thumann was involved in crafting the FCC’s “response to consumers” during that controversy.

He said the committee should hold another hearing before moving forward with Thumann’s nomination. That would likely push her confirmation into the next year when Democrats will control both chambers of Congress.

Skydance-Paramount merger

Luján said the records his office obtained showed Thumann was asked to review a draft anti-diversity commitment from Skydance, something Carr has been requiring from companies before allowing their mergers through.

Skydance then submitted Thumann’s edited version of the draft to the FCC as part of the merger review, Luján said.

“Regardless of where you stand on the Skydance-Paramount transaction, I would hope that we can both agree that it is beyond inappropriate for anybody in the government to force a private company to be used as a sock puppet to regurgitate the administration’s ideology, particularly while holding a desired regulatory outcome over its head,” Luján wrote.