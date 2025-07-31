Lumen Reports Over $900M in Q2 Losses

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2025 – For anyone wondering if it was possible for a company to lose nearly $1 billion in three months, Lumen has an answer for you.

The internet-service provider announced Thursday afternoon that it had sustained losses totalling $915 million in Q2. That prompted its stock to take a nosedive after markets closed, dropping nearly 7.5 percent before recovering slightly to $4.25 a share as of 5:30 PM ET, $0.20 lower than at closing. The diluted loss per share was $0.92 in the quarter, compared to a loss of $0.05 per share in Q2 2024.

Most of the company’s losses came from accounting changes tied to the sale of its fiber-to-the-home business to AT&T for $5.75 billion – not from money actually spent.

The company wrote down $628 million in value after selling approximately 95% of its home internet division, Quantum Fiber. An additional loss of $236 million resulted from the company restructuring its debt, and it was also forced to return $46 million in funds from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

Excluding these and other special items, the company suffered a net loss of only $29 million, significantly better than the $124 million net loss it suffered a year ago when excluding special items.

Lumen’s adjusted EBITDA, or core earnings before debt, taxes, etc., was only $725 million, noticeably less than the $875 million EBIDTA it posted in Q2 2024.

Revenue was down slightly, from 3.268 billion in Q2 2024 to 3.092 billion today, $20 million short of expectations . Still, the company posted an adjusted loss of just 3 cents per share, beating investor expectations by $0.24.

Kate Johnson, president and CEO of Lumen, framed the Q2 results as part of the company’s larger strategic shifts .

“Our second quarter results underscore the momentum of our transformation strategy and the discipline of our execution,” Johnson said. “We are delivering on our financial milestones and building a stronger, more modern company. With the sale of our consumer fiber business, successful debt refinancing, and continued modernization gains, we’re laying our foundation for future revenue growth – we are playing to win.”

The company successfully completed a $2 billion bond offering in Q2, extending maturities to 2033 and reducing its annual interest expenses by roughly $50 million. It adjusted its Free Cash Flow outlook from $700-$900 million to $1.2-$1.4 billion, while keeping its outlook for its Adjusted EBITDA, Net Cash Interest, and Capital Expenditures the same.