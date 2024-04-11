Lumen Technologies in $73.4 Million Deal With Government Accountability Office

April 11, 2024—Lumen Technologies, a global communications services provider, on Thursday announced a $73.4 million contract to improve the functions of the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The company will be tasked with refining the agency ’s “network, data, voice and video connectivity”, according to a press release. The company hopes to assist GAO in transitioning to a contractor-owned and contractor-operated network model.

“Lumen's network strength is helping GAO transform how it connects and communicates using modern technology—an important move that will help the agency make timely recommendations to Congress that save taxpayer money and benefit the American people,” said Jason Schulman, Lumen national vice president of federal government sales. “GAO chose Lumen to guide the agency as it adopts, manages and leads through technology evolutions and digital transformation.”

According to the press release, the company will also furnish GAO with, “managed network services, virtual private network services, ethernet transport services, internet protocol services, videoconferencing services, and voice and toll-free services.”

The company has been granted a one-year base performance period, with eight one-year options to extend.