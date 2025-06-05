Sign in Subscribe
Policyband

Lutnick's New BEAD Rules, Coming 'Shortly,' Rile Team Fiber

'Just do the right thing for the American people, let's get the broadband to the people for the most efficient way, and we will put out the money.'

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

9 min read
Lutnick's New BEAD Rules, Coming 'Shortly,' Rile Team Fiber
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick testifying Wednesday on Capitol Hill.
💡
◾ MAGA or FUBAR at FCC? ◾ Calif. Assembly Passes Internet Rate Reg Bill ◾ Carr Targets ‘Dead Wood’ Cable Regs ◾ NCTA: Cable Can’t Carry 5G Broadcast ◾ Cantwell Blasts White House on NPR/CPB Cuts

BEAD: The future of the $42.45 billion BEAD program, a tense drama building since March, is no longer a mystery. Based on what Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said yesterday on Capitol Hill, it is highly, highly unlikely that Beehive Broadband will receive $77,000 per location for a $22 million BEAD-funded fiber project awarded by the state of Nevada and approved by the Biden administration four days before President Trump’s second inauguration. Lutnick told a Senate panel that under new BEAD rules going live soon, BEAD-funded projects had to be strictly technology agnostic and done at the lowest price per user (he likely meant per location).

Policyband
Unlimited Access to Broadband Breakfast and Policyband
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

“Just do the right thing for the American people, let's get the broadband to the people for the most efficient way, and we will put out the money,” Lutnick told the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies headed by Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). (More after paywall.)

Post tagged in
Policyband

Read more

Popular Tags

Lawmakers Warn Robocall Scams Surging as Trump Cuts Enforcement FCC One Year Without the Affordable Connectivity Program Broadband's Impact States Hoping for Flexibility in Upcoming BEAD Rules BEAD Lutnick Promises New Funding Notice for BEAD, Funds Released This Year NTIA West Virginia Received Few Non-Fiber BEAD Applications Infrastructure FCC Report: 94 Percent of Locations Have Broadband Access Broadband Mapping and Data