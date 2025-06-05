Lutnick's New BEAD Rules, Coming 'Shortly,' Rile Team Fiber
'Just do the right thing for the American people, let's get the broadband to the people for the most efficient way, and we will put out the money.'
'Just do the right thing for the American people, let's get the broadband to the people for the most efficient way, and we will put out the money.'
Tech companies investing in nuclear energy.
Scam losses hit $12.5 billion as FTC, DOJ face deep staff cuts.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told senators Wednesday the new rules would be coming "shortly."
Ranking Democrat Frank Pallone said that fiber-optic deployment under BEAD was 'critical if America wants to continue to lead the world in AI.'