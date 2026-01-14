Maine Report Highlights Progress Despite Federal Funding Uncertainty

Jan. 14, 2026 – The Maine Connectivity Authority (MCA) released its 2025 impact report highlighting that it has given or improved broadband access to more than 135,000 households and businesses across the state.

This accomplishment, three years in the making, has occurred despite changes to the federal funding landscape including the termination of $35m allocated through the Digital Equity Act and changes to Maine’s BEAD program allocation, according to the report.

“Like many organizations and public agencies, MCA has had to quickly adapt and evolve – to not abandon our strategy and values nor ignore the real changes in the funding landscape,” said Andrew Butcher, president of MCA in the report. “There are now 135,000 homes and businesses in Maine with high speed internet because of MCA and a network of hundreds of partners and collaborators”

Maine's BEAD final proposal was also approved by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration according to the report, which plans to expand access to 22,000 locations throughout the state, and includes $48 million in funding to Maine-based national ISPs and $109 million and matching funding from subgrantees.

“This marks a significant milestone: Every home and business in Maine on the federal fabric will have an option for high-speed internet,” according to the report.

The MCA was also able to close out $28 million from the NTIA, which connected 15,000 homes and businesses across the state. 90 new telehealth locations across the state were also launched and the Maine West area infrastructure project which aims to invest $5.65m to connect 6,685 came in partnership with the ISP FirstLight.

The report also notes significant wins in last mile deployment with 15 of 35 projects funded through the state’s capital projects fund are now operational serving over 21,000 homes, with nine more projects under review and all remaining projects set to be completed this year.