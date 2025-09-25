Sign in Subscribe
Nuclear

Maine Town Excited about Possible New Data Center

Could project also revive nearby nuclear plant closed in the 1990s?

Naomi Jindra

2 min read
Photo of the Maine Yankee Nuclear Power Plant

Sept. 25, 2025 – A data center could be built next to the electrical grid infrastructure once used by the former Maine Yankee Atomic Power Plant.

According to a press release from the Wiscasset Selectboard, the town said it was approached by a site assessor interested in opening a facility.

“It is merely an idea in its earliest stages. No formal proposal has been made, no offer to purchase the property has been made,” the Selectboard said. It added that the board had not reached any decisions and had “only been listening.”

