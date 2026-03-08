Malik Khan: The Beginning of a Post-Satellite Era for B2B Media Distribution?

B2B media distribution in the United States is entering a period of major change in how programming content reaches legacy and digital platforms. For many decades, this was primarily accomplished through the use of C-band satellite transponders.

Five years ago, the Federal Communications Commission auctioned off the Lower C-band spectrum to cellular carriers for increased 5G bandwidth, effectively reducing media distribution spectrum by 60%.

Now the FCC, by law, has to auction off roughly half the remaining Upper C-band spectrum, and is considering auctioning off much more than that for use by cellular carriers. The decisions programmers and operators make now will shape how media content is distributed in the decades ahead. The premise that C-band satellite capacity would remain broadly available and cost-stable is no longer valid.

The next big milestone is the FCC’s mandated auction of additional Upper C-band spectrum by mid-2027 . With the agency now reviewing final industry input, broadcasters are preparing for a further tightening of satellite resources available for national and regional video distribution. Migration activity is widely expected to accelerate after 2027 as clearing timelines are finalized and satellite capacity is formally reduced. Further compression of content into smaller and smaller chunks of spectrum will not be possible for most, if not all, programmers. The only viable path forward for programmers and operators will be to take a hard look at alternatives to C-band satellites, including managed IP solutions.

The countdown to the 2027 auction deadline

Between now and next year’s auction, extended planning is required by programmers, station group broadcasters, and national networks to reconfigure distribution for hundreds of channels. The rapid growth in consumer migration to digital streaming platforms and cord-cutting further complicates the picture. The next generation solution must be able to serve both legacy and emerging platforms.

Transitions at this scale require phased implementation, along with coordination and testing across hundreds or thousands of endpoints. Programmers and operators will expect any replacement model to maintain the reliability, scale, and coverage already provided by C-band. Similarly, programmers and operators will expect a fully managed service with 24x7 support and service level uptime guarantees, equivalent or better than satellite.

Consequently, many broadcasters are building parallel satellite and IP models now, maintaining continuity while preparing for the future. The next two years give broadcasters time to prepare for phased migration on their own terms, and using that time to build IP capacity reduces the risk of having to accelerate change once clearing schedules are finalized.

Managed IP solutions are already distributing hundreds of channels to both legacy MVPD and station platforms, as well as digital streaming platforms. The real-world performance data has been exceptional, reaching 6 9’s availability with full redundancy. In many of these cases, the managed IP solution has been plug and play with the existing playout and video infrastructure, both at the origination point and at the receiving platforms. By simplifying the complicated infrastructure required to receive and integrate a satellite signal, a fully managed IP Media Gateway needs a few RU of rack space, uses far less power, and requires no maintenance, update, or support resources from operators, enabling rapid deployment.

Advertising control is moving upstream

Satellite distribution has traditionally been capacity-bound, meaning fixed transponder allocations shape how many feed variants can be delivered and where localization occurs. In many existing workflows, localized advertising is inserted at the last mile, often by the distributor or streaming platforms at the device level.

A network-based managed IP distribution architecture allows broadcasters to version and regionalize feeds within the distribution infrastructure before they reach the final distributor. Market-specific advertising can be embedded directly into differentiated feed variants, including sponsorship elements, rather than inserted solely at the endpoint.

After the transition period stabilizes, the commercial implications will become clearer. As networks get more comfortable operating at scale with IP, the mindset will likely change. Content owners will want to deliver more localized advertising and take control over how and where those ads are delivered because they can directly version and regionalize event feeds. Currently, much of that localization is controlled by the final distributor. An intelligent IP distribution network moves that opportunity further upstream, giving rights holders more direct authority over advertising and content regionalization (audio languages, closed captioning, formats, graphics, among other workflows), without increasing investment in expensive channel origination infrastructure for each variation.

The decision window is now

Between now and the 2027 auction deadline, broadcasters have a narrowing window to modernize distribution on their own terms. After that, the timeline will be shaped by spectrum clearing schedules, capacity constraints, and rising operational pressure.

Managed IP solutions have already proven their reliability across many channels and events. It is well worth a deeper look at what these solutions can offer in terms of performance, reliability, cost savings, flexibility to generate additional revenue, and ease of migration.

Managed IP distribution also enables broadcasters to launch new feed variants without negotiating transponder space. It allows advertising and sponsorship to be versioned upstream, increasing control over regional monetization. It supports simultaneous linear and digital expansion without duplicating infrastructure and aligns distribution costs more closely with audience demand, rather than locking networks into fixed, capacity-bound economics. Programmers that move now can phase change strategically and be ready for the future of media distribution.

For nearly 40 years, Malik Khan has worked within the network technology industry, bringing to market and growing highly differentiated products and services. Prior to co-founding LTN in 2008, Malik held top executive roles at Motorola, Sitara Networks, Converged Access, and NexTone. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

