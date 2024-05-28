Manchin Announces $32.2 Million in ARC Funding

May 28, 2024 - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, announced on Wednesday that the West Virginia Department of Economic Development received $32.2 million for broadband expansion from the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development organization for the Appalachian region.

“I’m pleased ARC is investing more than $32 million to ensure more West Virginians have access to dependable, high-speed internet,” said Manchin in the press release . “I proudly secured this historic funding in our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help equip every family and business in the Mountain State with the tools they need to thrive in the modern digital economy.”

This funding, combined with the $1.2 billion previously allocated to West Virginia through the BEAD program, will provide reliable and accessible high-speed internet to more than 300,000 underserved households in the state.

Manchin emphasized his long-standing advocacy for updated broadband coverage maps from the Federal Communications Commission, ensuring the maps are accurate and reflect West Virginia's broadband needs.

“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with federal, state, and local officials to ensure everyone has broadband access in West Virginia,” Manchin declared.