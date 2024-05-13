Maryland Passes Critical Infrastructure Streamlining Act of 2024

The new measure is set to come with substantial economic benefits for the state, proponents say.

May 13, 2024— Maryland passed The Critical Infrastructure Streamlining Act of 2024, legislation which defines and streamlines the legal framework pertaining to the usage of emergency backup power generation within the state.

The CISA measure was approved by both the House and the Senate with a unanimous vote on May 9, 2024, and was signed by Gov. Wes Moore. The law will takes effect on July 1, 2024, and affirms the state's dedication to accepting data centers and encourages ongoing innovation for companies operating throughout Maryland.

Moore reaffirmed during his press conference on May 9, 2024, when he signed the Critical Infrastructure Streamlining Act bill that, “this bill is going to supercharge the data center industry in Maryland, so we can unleash more economic potential and create more good paying union jobs.”

Josh Snowhorn, Founder and CEO of Quantum Loophole, a multi-gigawatt scale master-planned data center community, praised the expected economic impact of the bill.

“The impact of this bill will reverberate positively throughout the entire state for at least the next two decades. Third-party economic reports equate the value of this bill to be worth at least $30 billion in capital investments over the next 20 years with over 52,000 jobs statewide and $3.4 billion in associated employee compensation during the construction phase of Quantum Frederick alone,” Snowhorn said.