Massachusetts Broadband Institute Introduces $9.44 Million Launchpad Program

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) and the Massachusetts Broadband Institute debuted their $9.44 million Launchpad Program , a new initiative to expand internet access, device distribution, and digital literacy training across the state.

"The Launchpad Program will build upon our statewide effort to expand high-speed internet access so that we can continue to grow economic opportunity for businesses and residents alike," Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao said in a statement Tuesday. "The Healey-Driscoll administration is paying particular attention to historically overlooked communities. When we connect these residents with sufficient resources, tools, and access, they will be able to fully participate in the digital economy."

The Launchpad Program is funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program. The program will provide financial support to organizations – including non-profits, community-based organizations and municipalities – that are interested in addressing digital access gaps.

Selected applicants will have two years to implement their proposed projects. Additionally, $1.44 million has been allocated to the Municipal Digital Equity Planning Program and the Municipal Digital Equity Implementation Program , which will also be opening new rounds for cities and towns to apply for across the state.

“The Launchpad Program is focused on ensuring that we continue to build capacity at the local level and support and empower organizations that are on the ground providing essential services to vulnerable populations statewide,” said MBI Director Michael Baldino.