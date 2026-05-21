Mattey Calls for USAC Reform in Filing with the FCC

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 – Carol Mattey, a former Deputy Chief at the Federal Communications Commission, is asking for a substanial overhaul of the Universal Service Administrative Company.

Mattey, now a consultant, filed comments with the FCC to provide recommendations to the USAC. She explained, “My primary aim is to identify a handful of rules that are clearly outdated or obsolete and discuss certain administrative functions that should be re-examined.”

FREE Members of Broadband Breakfast may access the first two paragraphs of all news stories. But to get full coverage, we invite you to become a PAID Breakfast Club Member. Free Members during Pro Hours (7 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET, Mon.-Fri.) First two paragraphs of each article

Unlimited Expert Opinions Free Members outside Pro Hours (before 7 a.m. or after 6 p.m. ET) Up to 5 news articles/month

Unlimited Expert Opinions Paid Members ANYTIME Unlimited News Articles, including in Alerts

Exclusive Charts and Data

Special Paid Member spaces in CHAT.BroadbandBreakfast.com

Videos from Broadband Breakfast in-person and LiveOnline archives