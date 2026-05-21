FCC

Mattey Calls for USAC Reform in Filing with the FCC

The former FCC official is seeking to update and simplify the USAC.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Mattey Calls for USAC Reform in Filing with the FCC
Photo of Carol Mattey (second from right) speaking at a panel about the FCC's Universal Service Fund.

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2026 – Carol Mattey, a former Deputy Chief at the Federal Communications Commission, is asking for a substanial overhaul of the Universal Service Administrative Company.

Mattey, now a consultant, filed comments with the FCC to provide recommendations to the USAC. She explained, “My primary aim is to identify a handful of rules that are clearly outdated or obsolete and discuss certain administrative functions that should be re-examined.”

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