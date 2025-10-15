Maui Residents Sound Alarm Over Downed Cables

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2025 — Maui had a devastating fire in 2023. Locals don’t want to see another ever again.

Across dry, wildfire-prone Maui, downed cables in roadside brush have residents warning of fire danger. Despite assurances from Hawaiian Telcom that the lines are harmless, local frustration is growing.

Resident Anthony Goodrich said the wires have been lying near shrubs and traffic for months and belong not “on the ground” but “above our heads."

Another resident, Angela Vessell, said the same lines have stayed down for years despite repeated calls. “They said they’d follow up,” she said. “It’s been three years.”

Hawaiian Telcom said the cables carry no electrical charge and pose no fire risk. Spokesperson Nathan Hokama said the company is prioritizing public-safety hazards, deploying additional crews from Oahu, and beginning maintenance in East Maui as part of a fiber expansion through 2026.

Additional downed lines were reported near Pulehu Road in Puunene, where repairs will begin Friday. “This shows ownership,” Goodrich said. “Now let’s see some action.”