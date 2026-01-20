Mediacom Leader Rocco Commisso Dies at 76

💡 ▪️Fox Corp. to FCC: Keeping Dual Network Rule Threatens Free TV ▪️Nexstar-TEGNA Want to Retain TV Triopolies in 23 DMAs ▪️WWJD about the 39% Cap? NRB Supports Keeping It ▪️Idaho CEO Wants Federal Tax Exemption for BEAD Grants ▪️Slotkin, Hyde-Smith Bill Would Reauthorize USDA Middle Mile Program ▪️Bowling Green’s WBGU-TV to drop PBS programming after June 30, 2026 ▪️Analysts Agree With CTA in Opposing ATSC 3.0 Tuner Mandate ▪️Virginia Gov. Spanberger’s Inaugural Sent Trump-Like Energy Message ▪️Hardball: Trump Backs Letlow over Cassidy in Louisiana Senate Primary ▪️NAB Spokesman Alex Siciliano Leaving Trade Group for New Venture ▪️Grain Management Promotes Susannah Kennedy to Managing Director

RIP: Rocco Commisso, founder, chairman, and CEO of the New York-based cable broadband company Mediacom Communications and owner of Italian soccer club Fiorentina, has died. He was 76. Fiorentina and Mediacom announced Commisso’s death early Jan. 17 and did not provide a cause except to say he died “after a prolonged period of medical treatment.” Commisso is survived by his wife, Catherine, and their two children, Giuseppe and Marisa. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, 631 Fifth Avenue New York, N.Y., on Jan. 21, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET. “Commisso was one of the most successful Italian immigrant entrepreneurs in our nation’s history. A member of the prestigious Forbes 400, his illustrious career with the cable television industry spans nearly 50 years,” Mediacom said in a press release. Commisso built Mediacom into one of the largest cable television companies in the U.S. Born in Calabria, Italy, Commisso moved to the U.S. when he was 12. He also owned the New York Cosmos and played soccer at Columbia University, which named its soccer stadium for him.

Rocco Commisso

Tributes to Rocco

Charter CEO Chris Winfrey:

“Rocco’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation inspired many, including those of us at Charter, and his influence will be felt for years to come.”

NCTA President and CEO Cory Gardner

“As the founder, chairman, and CEO of Mediacom Communications, Rocco built one of America’s most successful cable companies from the ground up, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience that defined his remarkable career.”

Jim Gleason, Chairman of the Board of the Cable TV Pioneers

“Rocco was such a presence in our industry who fought for what was right to make things better for all. His accomplishments were many and legendary, but his story was even greater. Rocco’s story was the true ‘American Dream,’ having come to this country as a young newcomer from Italy and then rising to the top of the American business and financial peak.”

Columbia Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Peter Pilling:

“Rocco had such an incredible spirit and was a true leader in the world of business and sports. His impact on our athletics program was immeasurable, and we will miss his presence. Our condolences go out to Rocco’s family and friends during this time.”

New York Cosmos:

“Rocco fought for what is best for American soccer, believing in the growth of the game, the importance of community, and the power of clubs to inspire the next generation.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino:

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Rocco Commisso, the president of Fiorentina, who dedicated his life to our wonderful sport.”