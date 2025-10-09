Congress

Members of Congress Vow to Skip Pay During Shutdown

Lawmakers called it solidarity with federal workers, though the Constitution guarantees their salaries continue.

Illustration by Emily Faith Morgan, University of Virginia.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2025 — Several lawmakers pledged to reject their pay during the shutdown, making their salaries a statement of solidarity with federal workers.

Rep. John James, R-Mich., who is running for governor of Michigan in 2026, said he asked the House payroll office to withhold his salary. “If our servicemembers and federal law enforcement officers aren’t getting a paycheck during this lapse in appropriations, then neither should Members of Congress,” he said.

Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Va., also said he would forgo his salary during the shutdown, and described the gesture as an act of fairness for public servants caught in the middle of the funding impasse.

