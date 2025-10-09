Members of Congress Vow to Skip Pay During Shutdown

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2025 — Several lawmakers pledged to reject their pay during the shutdown, making their salaries a statement of solidarity with federal workers.

Rep. John James, R-Mich., who is running for governor of Michigan in 2026, said he asked the House payroll office to withhold his salary. “If our servicemembers and federal law enforcement officers aren’t getting a paycheck during this lapse in appropriations, then neither should Members of Congress,” he said.

Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Va., also said he would forgo his salary during the shutdown, and described the gesture as an act of fairness for public servants caught in the middle of the funding impasse.