Michigan Launches $13M Grant Program

June 26, 2024- The Michigan High Speed Internet Office launched its $13 million grant program, Michigan’s Inclusive Training, Technology, and Equity Network , aimed at enhancing digital inclusion across the state on Wednesday.

Applicants to the grant program can apply to be regional resource hubs and host sites for state regional digital coordinators, which address specific needs of local underrepresented, under-invested, and underserved areas. MIHI said that these coordinators will “play a vital role in supporting the implementation of the Michigan Digital Equity Plan.”

The program is funded by the $2.75 billion Digital Equity portion of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Director of Labor of Economic Opportunity Susan Corbin said that “by providing the critical resources and skills our communities need to get connected in a meaningful way, we are helping more Michiganders access the vital information, education and economic opportunities they need to succeed in our state.”

Applications are open until July 24 and mark the first step toward reaching MIHI’s goal of establishing regional resource hubs in Michigan that will enhance equitable access to broadband services across the state. These hubs will host digital navigators who help residents adopt critical digital resources.

Eligible applicants for this program include nonprofits organizations, community anchor institutions, and collaboratives of community-based organizations.

“Digital navigators will help lead on the ground efforts, providing tailored support to ensure that every person is represented and provided with the resources and education needed to bridge the digital divide,” said Eric Frederick, chief connectivity officer for MIHI.

MITTEN will coordinate with digital navigators to work with local institutions and state agencies to boost broadband. The initiative stems from the feedback received during MIHI’s 2023 Connected Future listening tour, during which officials assessed issues such as internet availability and digital literacy in over 40 meetings with stakeholders across the state.