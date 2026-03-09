Michigan

Michigan Lawmakers Propose Letting Voters Elect Utility Regulators

Supporters said electing commissioners would give residents more influence over electricity rates and energy policy.

Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero

2 min read
Michigan Lawmakers Propose Letting Voters Elect Utility Regulators
Photo of Michigan State Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr., D-Ypsilanti, who sponsored legislation to elect members of the Michigan Public Service Commission, from the Michigan House of Representatives.

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2026 – Michigan lawmakers introduced legislation that would require members of the state’s utility regulator to be elected by voters rather than appointed by the governor.

A group of Democratic state representatives unveiled the proposal Thursday amid rising frustration over electricity rate increases approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, which regulates gas and electric utilities in the state.

Under current law, the three commissioners who oversee the Michigan Public Service Commission are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate for six-year terms. All three current commissioners were appointed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

CTA Image

Learn More about the BEAD Event of 2026!

Register Now for BEAD Implementation Summit
Post tagged in
Michigan Utility Regulators Gretchen Whitmer Jimmie Wilson Jr Matt Hall

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Licensed, Unlicensed Interests Still at Odds on Key Band Ahead of WRC FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact NTIA Responds to Study Suggesting BEAD Flaw Could Lose Billions to Small ISPs BEAD NTIA Responds to Study Suggesting BEAD Flaw Could Lose Billions to Small ISPs NTIA FCC’s March Agenda: Copper Retirement, Call Center Onshoring Infrastructure AT&T Said It Generated 5x Return on AI Investment AT&T