Michigan Lawmakers Propose Letting Voters Elect Utility Regulators

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2026 – Michigan lawmakers introduced legislation that would require members of the state’s utility regulator to be elected by voters rather than appointed by the governor.

A group of Democratic state representatives unveiled the proposal Thursday amid rising frustration over electricity rate increases approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, which regulates gas and electric utilities in the state.

Under current law, the three commissioners who oversee the Michigan Public Service Commission are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate for six-year terms. All three current commissioners were appointed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.