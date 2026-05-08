Michigan Township Opposition Fails to Stop OpenAI Data Center

May 8, 2026 – Public backlash and opposition from local officials have failed to stop construction of a massive OpenAI data center project in rural Michigan.

Construction is now underway in Saline on a major facility tied to the Stargate Project , a joint initiative between OpenAI and Oracle that aims to invest $500 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure across the United States over the next four years.

The $16 billion development is expected to consume roughly 1.4 gigawatts of electricity, making it one of the largest AI-related infrastructure projects in the country.