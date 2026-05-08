Michigan Township Opposition Fails to Stop OpenAI Data Center
The facility was initially rejected by both the township board and planning commission.
The facility was initially rejected by both the township board and planning commission.
Low-cost 1 Gig fiber service will be available to nonprofits in Addison County.
TDS added 11,000 new fiber subs and Array closed a $75 million spectrum sale to T-Mobile
New deadlines for utilities and contractors aim to speed broadband builds.
The decision to cancel the program is under litigation from affected groups and states.