Microsoft Takes Over a Texas AI Data Center Expansion After OpenAI Backs Away
Microsoft is taking over a data center construction project in Texas after OpenAI declined to pursue it.
Microsoft is taking over a data center construction project in Texas after OpenAI declined to pursue it.
As AI data center electricity demand is projected to double by 2030, the industry's biggest bottleneck is no longer compute, but energy
Led by Georgia AG Chris Carr, the officials want 'the ability to use multiple means necessary to disable or intercept drones before they reach the prison'
Farhan Khan previously led a $200 million digital transformation at the Food and Drug Administration.
Communities have raised concerns over data center construction projects across the state
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