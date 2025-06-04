Midco Acquires SCI Broadband

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2025 – Midcontinent Communications announced Tuesday its acquisition of Savage Communications Inc. Broadband, advancing its mission of providing fiber-optic networks in areas in the upper Midwest.

SCI Broadband, a privately owned Multiple Systems Operator, has served more than 90 rural communities throughout east central and northern Minnesota.

SCI Broadband President and Founder Ron Savage said in recent years he had been uncertain of the future of the company and ultimately decided the best path forward for SCI Broadband was to sell to a company with shared values.

“I found that in Midco,” Savage stated .

Through its $500 million Fiber Forward Investment, Midco has provided many homes in the Midwest with fiber-optic broadband. Through its Fiber Forward Initiative, Midco’s fiber network is ready to lay up to 22,000 miles throughout the Midwest.

Through this acquisition, Midco will further expand high-speed internet throughout the rural Midwest, especially in parts of Minnesota, a state eager to close the digital divide through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment initiative .

“Ron and his team have built a great company, and we look forward to achieving Ron's vision under the Midco name,” said Midco Chair & CEO Pat McAdaragh.

Midco and SCI Broadband hope to provide customers with the fastest possible internet.