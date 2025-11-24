Military Families to Access Free Fiber After Network Launch

Nov. 24, 2025 – A new fiber network installed at Fort Gordon, an army installation near Augusta, Ga., will allow on-post housing residents to receive free high-speed internet service through the end of the year, eCommunity Fiber said earlier this month.

The offer followed the activation of the company’s fiber-to-the-home network across the installation. eCommunity, the public-facing brand for an open-access fiber network provider, said eligible military families could receive “gigabit-plus speeds at zero cost” for the remainder of 2025.

The company said the promotion was designed to ease immediate connectivity needs for residents, including remote work, tele-education, telehealth, and communication with deployed service members.

The service is delivered over a carrier-neutral network that allows customers the “power of choice” among multiple internet providers operating on the platform.

eCommunity said the free service required no contract and included installation at no charge. The company said the network’s dedicated fiber architecture would provide low-latency connections for streaming and simultaneous device use inside on-post homes.

The company said reliable broadband access had become essential for military readiness and family stability, and that the offer was intended to remove financial barriers as households transition to the new system during the holiday period.

Residents living in on-post housing can enroll in the program through Dec. 31, 2025, by visiting an online portal established for the installation. The network expansion at Fort Gordon was part of a broader effort to support digital inclusion across military communities and underserved areas nationwide.