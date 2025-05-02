Sign in Subscribe
Minnesota Close to Extending Broadband Safety Certification Deadline

New legislation allows laborers to continue broadband deployment unimpeded

Ari Bertenthal

Ari Bertenthal

Photo of Minnesota Sen. Rob Kupec (D-Moorhead), from Facebook

May 2, 2025 – An amendment to a year-old broadband safety law in Minnesota would give broadband installers more time to complete required safety training.

Minnesota state Senator Rob Kupec, D-Moorhead, authored the update, which passed the state Senate unanimously Wednesday. The update allows broadband workers in seven counties throughout the Minneapolis-St. Paul area to complete the requisite 40 hours of safety training and pass a state-mandated test by January 1, 2026. 

“Everyone deserves access to high-speed broadband internet in Minnesota, but we must make sure that this broadband expansion is done safely by workers trained to do it,” Sen. Kupec said. “With support from labor, industry, and community leaders, this bill updates and aligns state policy to protect workers and help us meet our broadband goals.”

