Minnesota Close to Extending Broadband Safety Certification Deadline
New legislation allows laborers to continue broadband deployment unimpeded
New legislation allows laborers to continue broadband deployment unimpeded
White House tries to block funding for NPR and PBS
The agency's chairman has defended its enforcement power.
Company pivots toward hyperscaler market with Google Cloud deal.
Louisiana ISPs and contractors, state legislators, and state broadband offices have opposed upending the program.