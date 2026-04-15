Mission Telecom Launches New 5G Connectivity Solution

April 15, 2026 – Nonprofit telecommunications provider Mission Telecom has launched a new 5G connectivity solution to expand affordable internet access for schools, libraries, and nonprofits.

The Inseego MiFi Pro M4 , a next-generation 5G hotspot, is designed to support up to 50 devices simultaneously, making it particularly useful for classrooms, training sessions, and other group environments where multiple users need reliable internet access at once.

The hotspot is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 chipset, enabling it to take advantage of new network upgrades like network slicing.

The device can also operate as a fixed device with a removable battery and has seen a $100 price drop from its predecessor, now retailing at $179.

Beyond everyday use, the MiFi Pro also has strong potential as a backup connectivity tool during emergencies or power outages. Because cellular networks often remain operational when local power fails, the device can provide temporary internet access to entire offices or classrooms.

Photo of the Inseego MiFi Pro M4 from Mission Telecom.

Libraries are also a key use case, as hotspot lending programs allowing patrons to check out a hotspot like a book for home use have grown in popularity.

“When we can get the price down on 5G, we can give people a better experience,” Mark Colwell, interim executive director at Mission Telecom, told Broadband Breakfast.

Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Mission Telecom is an affordable broadband provider helping schools, libraries, & nonprofits expand digital access.

The nonprofit is currently promoting a limited-time offer for schools enrolling by June 30, with service plans starting at $5.99 per month for 100GB and $7.99 for unlimited data.

Mission Telecom provides nationwide coverage leveraging T‑Mobile’s 5G network to connect organizations in all states.