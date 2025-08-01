Mission Telecom Pledges $20M in Grants for Grassroots Movements, Telecom Justice

July 31, 2025 — Nonprofit broadband provider Mission Telecom announced Wednesday the launch of Mission Telecom Giving , a philanthropic initiative that will invest $20 million over five years to support grassroots organizations advancing democracy, movement building and telecom justice.

The program kicks off with $4 million in grants in 2025, which will provide unrestricted, flexible funding to more than 50+ grantees nationwide, with a special focus on building power and change in the American South.

Grantees include Down Home North Carolina , an organization mobilizing working-class communities to strengthen democracy; Advance Native Political Leadership , which works to increase representation of Native Americans in elected and appointed offices; We Must Vote , a Mississippi-based group dedicated to increasing voter engagement and education in rural communities; and Black Campaign School , a leadership development program focused on Black political power building, in addition to many more.

MTG was challenging the traditional norms of philanthropy by offering minimal reporting requirements and political funding that trusts grantees to lead with autonomy.

“A new grantmaker is flipping the script by investing flexible, long-term $$$ for grassroots movements, advocacy, and policy change to accomplish what this moment requires,” MTG wrote in an email announcement.

“This historical moment demands that philanthropy steps into systems change work with the most powerful resources we can offer,” said Ashindi Maxton, director of Mission Telecom Giving, in a statement.

Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Mission Telecom is an affordable broadband provider helping schools, libraries, & nonprofits expand digital access, including through the launch of Mission-Connect July 10 , a $7/month unlimited 4G/5G wireless plan offered for schools and libraries.

The ISP provides coverage across the U.S., leveraging the T‑Mobile 5G network to connect organizations in all states.