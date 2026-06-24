Missouri Governor Holds AI Summit to Show Support for Data Centers
The governor explained that the state will see a $25 billion investment from the proposed data centers.
The governor explained that the state will see a $25 billion investment from the proposed data centers.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres is calling on artificial intelligence companies to release information about the carbon, water and land used to power their systems, proposing an AI Environmental Transparency Initiative.
New electricity consumption tax expected to generate $1.2 billion over two years.
SES said it would cost $3.6 billion to clear the band, and Eutelsat estimated its costs would be $750 million
The administration urged the court to rule immediately in NDIA v. Trump, while plaintiffs disputed whether the issue can be resolved at this stage.