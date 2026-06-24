Data Center

Missouri Governor Holds AI Summit to Show Support for Data Centers

The governor explained that the state will see a $25 billion investment from the proposed data centers.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Missouri Governor Holds AI Summit to Show Support for Data Centers
Photo of Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe (R) speaking to attendees during an event at Milbank Manufacturing in Kansas City, Mo., on May 18, 2026, by Colin E. Braley/AP.

June 24, 2026 – Missouri is about to reap billions in data center investments by Big Tech, and the state’s top elected official wants Show-Me State residents to understand the economic importance.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe (R) held an artificial intelligence summit to show support for the planned $15 billion and $10 billion data centers built by Google and Amazon, respectively, in the small town of New Florence, Mo.

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