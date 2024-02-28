More Changes Unveiled for Round 5 of the ReConnect Program

Key revisions to this new round of ReConnect include prioritizing applications from states with the highest concentrations of unserved locations.

WASHINGTON, February 28, 2024 – Key revisions in this latest round of ReConnect include prioritizing applications for service areas in states with the highest concentrations of unserved broadband, refining the definition of sufficient access to broadband, and introducing new definitions for "enforceable commitment" and "federal funds."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary announced last Wednesday the introduction of updated rules aimed at enhancing program effectiveness.

In addition to prioritizing applications for service areas in states with the highest concentrations of unserved broadband locations, the definition of "sufficient access to broadband" has been refined to encompass households with fixed, terrestrial broadband speeds of 25 Megabits per second for download and 3 Mbps for upload.

To facilitate interagency coordination efforts for federal broadband funding, new definitions for "enforceable commitment" and "federal funds" have been introduced.

Furthermore, eligibility criteria have been broadened for organizations, including Tribes, that meet stringent financial tests, thereby streamlining application processes within ReConnect.

To accommodate these changes, USDA has extended the application window, ensuring applicants have adequate time to complete all necessary components. Providers will now have until May 21 to submit their applications.