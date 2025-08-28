More Than Half of States Posted New BEAD Plans Ahead of Key NTIA Deadline

August 28, 2025 – At least nine more states published final spending plans under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program by Thursday morning, bringing the total to at least 28.

According to guidance from the National Telecommunications and Information administration, states have to post drafts of those plans “no later than” Thursday in order to meet the agency’s Sept. 4 submission deadline. States have to accept public comments on their plans for at least seven days before formally submitting them for approval, although the NTIA reviews plans before states post them.

States were required to have a 14-day public comment window under the Biden administration, which was shortened to 7 days when the Trump administration issued new rules for the $42.45 billion program in June. States were put on an accelerated timeline to update their maps and conduct an additional round of bidding, dubbed the benefit of the bargain round, under the new parameters.

At least four states have officially been given deadline extensions by NTIA: California (Oct. 2), Texas (Oct. 27), Idaho (Sept. 25), and Oregon (Sept. 18). Meanwhile, Indiana’s broadband office told stakeholders Thursday it was “still diligently working on Benefit of the Bargain (BOB) applications and will be announcing preliminary awards in the near future,” suggesting it had also been given more time.

Among the states that posted plans on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning: Arizona, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Minnesota, Nevada, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Ohio.

Nevada was one of three states that had posted a final proposal under the Biden administration. Federal approval of that document was rescinded by the Trump administration and the state fielded another round of applications before putting together its current plan.

That plan would get fiber to a smaller percentage of the state’s eligible locations, down to about 64 percent from 80 percent under its Biden-era plan. Predictably, low Earth orbit satellite (LEO) internet service took share, up to nearly 30 percent from 9 percent.

The Trump administration’s new rules for the program eliminated a categorical preference for fiber and made it easier for applicants using satellite and fixed wireless to compete on the basis of deployment cost, where fiber is at a disadvantage.

Nevada would indeed spend less money this time around if the plan were approved – a planned $170 million as opposed to most of its $416 million BEAD allocation. The state also had a reduction in eligible locations, largely because of other enforceable commitments and locations being taken off the FCC’s national broadband map, which would have contributed to the savings. The number was taken down to about 26,000 from about 51,000.

“This plan ensures that every Nevadan – no matter where they live – will finally have access to reliable high-speed internet,” Brian Mitchell, Nevada's broadband director, said in a statement. “The investments we’re making today will pay dividends for decades – helping families, businesses, and entire communities thrive while ensuring taxpayer dollars are used wisely.”

Vermont posted one of the most fiber-heavy plans, with more than 90 percent of its 14,500 eligible homes and businesses slated for fiber to the premises. Arizona’s 75 percent-fiber plan is high for a state with its geography. So far western states have tended to lean more on wireless solutions.

Timeline and extensions

Under NTIA rules, states will have to post their plans Thursday unless they receive an extension. Broadband Breakfast asked NTIA which if any additional states received an extension, and will update the story if the agency responds.

After accepting public input for one week, states will submit their plans to NTIA for approval, the final step before states can begin funding projects under BEAD. The agency has said it plans to get those approvals finished by the end of the year.

It doesn’t constitute an official approval, but states have to meet with NTIA to review their plans before posting them publicly. Two people familiar with the process said states had received pushback from NTIA at that stage when the agency didn’t entirely approve of their plans.

Still, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has asked the agency to reject plans posted by at least two states – Louisiana and Virginia. The satellite ISP said it should have won more locations in those states.

The company contends its applications should have been considered 'priority broadbadn projects' in more areas. Priority projects get first consideration, and securing the classification would make it easier for SpaceX to beat fiber applicants by requesting less money.

Priority projects have to scale easily to meet future demands, which the Biden administration had determined only applied to fiber. Under the Trump administration, states are making the call on an application-by-application basis.

Louisiana and Virginia, as well as other states, said they considered tree cover and other factors that they said could cut against LEO applicants.