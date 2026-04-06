Morrisey Signs ‘Crypto ATM’ Regulation into Law

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2026 – As concern around frauds and scams has intensified as digital technology rapidly advances, some states have taken a closer look at regulating cryptocurrency

On Wednesday April 1, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey, R,, signed HB5353 , a bipartisan state law that will bring crypto kiosks under the purview of “money transmission licensure” effectively putting it in line with other currency regulations enacted by states.

“These are commonsense measures focused on opportunity, safety, and making government work better for the people of West Virginia,” said Morrisey said in a statement. “We’re taking steps to grow our workforce, protect our communities, and ensure our state is prepared for the future.”

The law also sets withdrawal limits and requirements for paper receipt issuance similar to other cash withdrawals, among other things. This law was signed alongside a series of bills aimed at strengthening the workforce, protecting communities, and modernizing state government, according to a statement from the Governor's office.

A 2025 survey conducted by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), West Virginians were largely unfamiliar with cryptocurrency and the scams associated with the technology. When asked over 80% of respondents supported stronger regulation of the technology to prevent scams.