Morrissey Announces Massive Google Data Center Project in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 – West Virginia just landed a big data center deal with Google, a Big Tech investment that the state’s Republican governor has been encouraging.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey, R, announced on Friday that Google had purchased land for a “multibillion-dollar High Impact Data Center Project” to be located in Putnam County, in the western part of the state.

This action, according to Morrisey, was part of a strategy to attract investment and follows other announcements of data center projects across the state.

“Google’s decision to come in to West Virginia is a strong signal that our state is competing and winning for the jobs and industries of the future,” said Morrisey. “This is exactly the kind of opportunity we are working to bring here - one that creates jobs, strengthens infrastructure, and positions West Virginia for long-term growth.”