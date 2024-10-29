Musk Supports Forcing TV Stations to Pay for Spectrum Licenses

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 – Elon Musk is using his X social media platform to advocate for a major change in communications policy: Force many, if not all, TV stations off the airwaves by auctioning off their federally licensed spectrum.

Musk, in response to an X post that called for a TV spectrum auction in which station owners could also participate, said, “The legacy broadcast networks are using public spectrum, but act as an extension of the Democratic Party. No more free lunch for them.”

The idea for a spectrum auction came from the co-host of the All-In Podcast, David Sacks. Congress has authorized TV stations spectrum auctions but not in a manner that would force all of them off the air – the approach Sacks seemed to be suggesting and Musk was endorsing.

“Valuable spectrum will be reapportioned to the next generation of wireless applications, unleashing many more interesting options for consumers and businesses. The networks can continue to operate on cable, like hundreds of other redundant channels,” said Sacks.

Musk replied to the post by saying it was a “great idea.”

TV stations did not pay the federal government for their broadcast licenses. But like many FCC licensees, TV stations pay annual regulatory fees to help fund the FCC's $390.2 million annual operating budget. Broadcasters (including radio and TV stations) will pay $55.1 million in FCC fees in the current fiscal year.

Musk has become a key figure in former president Donald Trump’s campaign, and has helped Trump raise millions of dollars after endorsing him for president in the Nov. 5 election.