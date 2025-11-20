NAB Says Big Tech Waging War on Thanksgiving Traditions Like Free NFL Games

💡 ▪️Carr Takes on Big Four TV Networks Plus BBC, NPR & PBS in Just One Day▪️MoffettNathanson Analyzes FWA’s Network Needs, Revenue Impact▪️ BEAD States Still Need to Hear from ... NIST!▪️Groups: FWA, Starlink Not Serious Threats to Charter-Cox▪️Sling TV Celebrates Court Win over Disney with $1 Day Pass▪️COO Brian Allenby Leaving Maine Connectivity Authority▪️Jayapal-Warren Bill Would Overturn Loper Bright

NAB: The nation’s leading trade association for TV and radio stations has accused Big Tech of waging a War on Thanksgiving. “This uniquely American tradition is under threat,” said Michelle Lehman, Chief of Staff and EVP of Public Affairs at the National Association of Broadcasters. Giant technology companies have used their financial clout to sign deals to take marquee sports events from free TV, their traditional holiday home. “The very events that once brought us together, in real time, are increasingly fragmented across streaming platforms like Amazon, Netflix and Apple. Suddenly households need multiple subscriptions, user accounts and stable broadband just to access what used to be free with a TV and an antenna,” Lehman said in a Nov. 17 blog. NAB’s Thanksgiving assessment could be somewhat awry. NBC, CBS, and Fox will each air an NFL game on Thanksgiving. On Black Friday, Amazon Prime will stream the match-up between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles not just in the U.S. but also in more than 240 countries and territories. No Prime subscription is required to watch the game. NAB probably has a stronger case regarding Christmas. (More after paywall.)

Michelle Lehman , Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President of Public Affairs at the National Association of Broadcasters